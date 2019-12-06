Wine and Hygge Come Together at BoConcept

It’s hard to define the Danish word “hygge.” To put it plainly, it’s a term that denotes coziness and feelings of wellness, like what you’d experience by relaxing with someone you love on a couch while enjoying a glass of wine. And you can now get all the necessary ingredients to create “hygge” at your house thanks to the Danish furniture chain BoConcept and their new wine promotion.

Between November 25 and December 8, customers that visit selected BoConcept locations will be able to discuss interior design choices with the store’s experts while enjoying wine chosen by the top Japanese sommelier Motohiro Okoshi. And from November 25 up until December 25, also at designated locations, customers that spend more than 200,000 yen will receive Okoshi-selected wine as a present to enjoy in their now, hopefully, hygge-ful home.

