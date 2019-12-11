Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Uchino Touch

by

Taking their inspiration from the Chinese expression, “food is medicine,” Uchino Touch was developed to bring a healthy and pleasant culture of touch (a lifestyle enriched by the five senses). By directly touching the skin, everything at Uchino offers a sense of joy similar to skin care.

Through meticulous work, Uchino Touch creates items that complement the skin of each customer. The beautiful materials and techniques used are nurtured with time and care. These products are not just for the moment; they lead to a healthy tomorrow, raising customers’ lifestyle to another level.

Details

Address: West Walk 4F Roppongi Hills, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Website: touch-e.com

Tel: 03-5786-9611

///fool.petition.vibrates

by

