In a modern society fraught with all kinds of stress, people today seek comfort at home. With “relax” as a keyword, UCHINO relax is a concept shop that offers products with attention to light, soft and comfortable materials.

In addition to a lineup that centers on soothing loungewear, the shop also offers pajamas, towels, aroma goods, gift items and more.

Their most popular selection is the Urban Resort Line, which comprises of clothing that reflects style and sizing trends. Consumers can ease fatigue from their hectic urban lifestyle in comfort.