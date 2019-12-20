Tokyo Entertainment Guide: 5 Recommended Live Music Concerts | Dec 2019-March 2020

Tokyo is a magnetic city with a vibrant nightlife that covers everything from clubbing and live music to stand-up comedy and traditional performances. There are hundreds of events going on every week.

However, trying to book gigs (usually in Japanese via a complicated ticketing system) has gotten the best of us more than a few times. To save you hours of scouring the internet, TW has partnered up with Eplus to bring you the crème de la crème of Tokyo entertainment.

Eplus is one of the most popular ticketing websites in the country and offers an easy-to-navigate English platform to help you plan your perfect night out or weekend activity.

We’ve selected five upcoming live music concerts to carry you through the winter months.

1. Havasi Pure Piano

Havasi, the contemporary composer with rock-star charisma, and who has sold out concerts in Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, comes to Tokyo. The Hungarian pianist is known for his deep knowledge of classical music and for performing original compositions with a modern twist.

December 21, Bunkamura Orchard Hall, ¥2,750~¥8,500

2. T-Square Music Festival

T-Square hosts their very own music festival starting from December 30 and celebrating the end of 2019 on December 31 with a New Years’ countdown celebration. With 39 years under their belt since their debut, T-Square is one of Japan’s top jazz fusion bands. Reaching the height of fame in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, the band continues to record new music and astound audiences at home and abroad.

Dec 30-31, Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, ¥7,000 (¥2,000 discount for students)

3. An Evening With Cynthia Erivo

Spend an evening with British actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and special guests Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Haruma Miura. Erivo is known for her performance as Celie on the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2019, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the movie, Harriet.

Jan 16-17, Tokyo International Forum, ¥5,000~¥12,000

4. Luna Sea Live Tour 2020 Luna Sea is considered one of the most influential bands in the visual kei movement. Still going strong after celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2018, Luna Sea returned this winter with a new album, Cross, which was co-produced by Steve Alan Lillywhite (U2, The Rolling Stones). Starting 2020 off with a bang, the band will undertake a nationwide tour of Japan from February to May. February 1–May 15

5. Uchujin (Cosmos People) at Liquidroom Cosmos People, a three-man band from Taiwan, has gained enthusiastic support not only in their home country but also among the youth in mainland China, and their presence is steadily spreading throughout Japan. Get in on their catchy tunes this spring. March 1, Liquidroom, ¥5,500

