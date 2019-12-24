Smack Your Lips at Schmatz Ginza Shochiku Square

by

A new Tsukiji restaurant is yet again bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to Japan’s capital. Schmatz Beer Dining Ginza Shochiku Square, which opened on December 16, combines the very best of German cuisine with a wide selection of delicious craft beers in the heart of Tokyo.

At Schmatz, you’ll naturally find such German staples as sausage or schnitzel, which you’ll be able to wash down with the country’s signature alcoholic beverage. The use of glass in the restaurant’s design gives it a festive beer garden look, making it perfect for anything from solo dinners to couple outings or nights out on the town with your friends.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

