Sleep on the Right Side of the Tracks at the Under Railway Hotel Akihabara

Akihabara is known for its electronic stores, maid cafes, and all things pop culture-related. When visiting it, staying at a regular hotel seems almost a waste. After all, this is THE geek capital of Japan we’re talking about. Surely there’s a place there that can put you up for the night in style. As of December 12, there is: the Under Railway Hotel Akihabara.

Located just a 3-minute walk from Akihabara Station, the recently-opened hotel delivers everything that its name promises and more. It is very much located under a railway track, but that’s more than just a gimmick. It’s part of the hotel’s concept of sustainability, trying to take as little existing space as possible and quite literally blending into its surroundings. On the inside, though, the Under Railway Hotel Akihabara offers elegant and affordable comfort that’s perfect for both tourists and tired businessmen.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).