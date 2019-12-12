The Mount Takao Base Camp Offers Much More Than Base Comforts

Mount Takao is a popular travel destination that puts Tokyoites into contact with nature while having the decency of being relatively close to the center of the capital. And now, trail runners, mountaineers, and casual hikers will have another excuse to visit the area, thanks to the recently-opened Mt. Takao Base Camp.

First opening its doors on November 1, this new lodging facility styled after a mountain cottage is a combination guest house, café, and bar, with lockers and showers available, which make trips to Mount Takao so much easier. Its elegantly simple design, and the fact that the MTBC is conveniently located just a 3-minute walk from Takaosanguchi Station, will surely also make the facility an attractive destination for all sorts of events like corporate retreats, seminars, club meetings, and many more.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

