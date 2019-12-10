Hookahs and Zen Come Together at This New Akasaka Café

The history of the hookah, an instrument for smoking tobacco, goes back to about the 16th century. On the other hand, the Buddhist school of Zen has roots that go back more than 1,500 years. On the surface, the two seem to have very little in common. But at the new “Zen” café in Akasaka, Zen and hookahs come together to create something really special.

Hookahs are often multi-stemmed so they can be shared by many people at once, while one of the primary teachings of Zen Buddhism is that we are all connected. Based on that, a café with a Zen esthetic where people of all races and creeds can come together to enjoy hookahs doesn’t only make sense. It seems like the ideal pairing. To experience it for yourself and to perhaps make a meaningful connection with another human being, check out “Zen” today!

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).