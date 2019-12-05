Get a Taste of France Without Leaving Tokyo at Le Patissier Takagi

On November 22, the new Le Patissier Takagi main store opened near the West Entrance of the Komazawa Olympic Park, bringing with it a taste of Paris to Japan’s capital.

Styled after a French café salon, Le Patissier Takagi goes all in on the continental motifs, from its strikingly European exterior to a beautiful interior design containing a lot of French touches like original artwork brought over from Paris. But lest we forget that this is a café, the ceiling has also been decorated in a visually pleasing Madeleine motif that puts you in the mood to try Takagi’s top-notch cakes, pastries, and chocolate desserts.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

