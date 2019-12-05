5 Ways to Celebrate the Festive Season with Andaz Tokyo

One of the things we love about winter in Tokyo is the fact that, these days, you can walk down the main drag of pretty much any central neighborhood and be surrounded by an extraordinary display of illuminations. As uplifting as this is, sometimes during the festive season we just want to tuck into a slow-cooked roast dinner and eggnog while gazing upon a good ol’ fashioned Christmas tree, you know?

Andaz Tokyo knows. So they’ve come up with an enticing and comforting menu of Christmas goodies. They’ve also got a bonenkai deal for those obligatory end-of-year parties and New Year specials for those ringing in the start of 2020 in the capital.

Feast on Christmas Dinner at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge

Remember the story of The Nutcracker? A girl named Clara, her nutcracker doll (received as a gift), a battle against the Mouse King, and a land of candy and sugarplums? This Christmas dinner at The Tavern is inspired by the classic tale, beginning with a “gift” of foie gras amuse bouche, followed by a salmon and caviar appetizer, which serves as a salute to the nutcracker soldiers. There’s also a Christmas Eggnog course, a dish of Kuruma prawns and pumpkin gnocchi, a King’s Feast course of luxurious wagyu tenderloin, and sweet treats including Christmas Sugar Plum.

Price: Four course ¥20,000, five course ¥22,000

Dates: December 20–23, 25: 18:00-22:30

December 24: first seating 18:00–20:00, second seating 20:30-22:30

Sip on a Bubbly Christmas Rossini Cocktail at Rooftop Bar

If you’ve got some time to spare after dinner at The Tavern, or you’re simply stopping by the hotel for a romantic nightcap, head up to Andaz’s Rooftop Bar on the 52nd floor for their seasonal Christmas Rossini cocktail. Sip on a sweet and tangy mélange of homemade strawberry and rosemary sherbet, topped with a splash of sparkling Champagne amongst a dazzling display of lights. Want more options? Also check out their Hot Fruit Wine Cocktail menu.

Price: ¥2,000 each

Dates: November 1 – December 31

Admire the Original “Kumiko-wings” Christmas Tree

At first glance, the intricate craftsmanship of this Christmas tree may not be apparent. But look a little closer and you’ll notice how renowned architect Toshimaro Iida has expertly used the traditional Japanese woodworking technique of kumiko (which involves assembling pieces without the use of nails). For this one-of-a-kind tree, which was unveiled on November 21, Iida envisioned each wood panel as representing a single feather, which, when put together, form “wings.”

Working with master kumiko craftsman Shinichi Murayama, the architect created original patterns including Christmas trees and holly leaves, and employed gold foil to enhance the impact. This is far more than just a Christmas tree – it’s a perfect blend of art, tradition and innovation, and well worth a few minutes of your time as you enter the hotel lobby.

Countdown to 2020 with a Sushi and Champagne Gala Dinner at the SUSHI

It’s the end of a decade (!) and it’s also the first countdown to happen in the new Reiwa era. This calls for something special, no? Celebrate the occasion with authentic Edo-style sushi paired with two hours of free-flow Champagne in a menu composed by Andaz Tokyo’s head sushi chef. The intimate tea room-inspired space allows for philosophical reflection of the year gone by and for peaceful moments to consider your New Year’s Resolutions.

Price: ¥30,000 per person

Dates: December 31: first seating 17:30–19:30, second seating 19:30–21:30, third seating 21:30–23:30

Forget the Year with a Bonenkai Party at BeBu

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of attending a bonenkai (forget the year) party in Japan, let this be your first experience. Gather together colleagues or friends to cast aside the stresses of 2019 and look forward to a new beginning in 2020. The course menu includes a range of share-style dishes including roast chicken with cranberry sauce, comforting clam chowder pot pie and several iconic holiday desserts such as stollen.

You’ll also enjoy the all-important nomihodai (all-you-can-drink) tradition that’s customary at a bonenkai with free-flowing sparkling wine along with draft beer, house wines, a selection of house spirits and mixers, and a selection of soft drinks. Don’t forget to close with the custom of sanbonjime: three hand claps to signal the end of the evening.

Price: ¥6,000 per person all-inclusive for party plan and two hours of free-flowing drinks (¥1,000 per person for one hour additional free-flow.

Dates: November 18 – December 27: 17:00-23:00 (LO 20:30), until 22:00 on Saturday, Sundays and public holidays (LO 20:00).

Reservations are accepted until 48 hours in advance from two persons.

Bonenkai party plan price includes consumption tax.

All other prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.

Menu items are subject to change due to market availability.

More info at andaztokyo.jp/restaurants/ en

For reservations, call 03 6830 7739 or email tokyo.restaurant@andaz.com

