We can’t wait any longer – Tokyo’s Christmas season is here. Enjoy everything from European-style Christmas markets to winter illuminations to Christmas concerts. For everybody else, head to the latest art exhibition launch, antiques market or jazz show. There’s plenty to do for everybody in Tokyo every weekend.

Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this more traditional approach to Tokyo’s iconic winter illuminations showcases illuminated temples and more. ///flips.between.rainy St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra – Christmas / Ave Maria What better way to embrace the holiday spirit than listen to festive classics and favorites as performed by Russia’s premier chamber orchestra at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes

A traditional German “Christkindlmarkt” sets up shop at Shiba Park next to Tokyo Tower for the first time offering authentic holiday crafts, food and refreshment stalls. ///approach.brief.shaver Sky Christmas Illumination Head up to Mori Art Museum’s Sky Deck to check out the sparkling illuminations far below. ///impulses.cosmetic.toned