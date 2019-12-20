20 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 6–8

We can’t wait any longer – Tokyo’s Christmas season is here. Enjoy everything from European-style Christmas markets to winter illuminations to Christmas concerts. For everybody else, head to the latest art exhibition launch, antiques market or jazz show. There’s plenty to do for everybody in Tokyo every weekend.

Edo Tokyo Akari Exhibition produced by Nihon Akari Expo

Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this more traditional approach to Tokyo’s iconic winter illuminations showcases illuminated temples and more. ///flips.between.rainy

St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra – Christmas / Ave Maria

What better way to embrace the holiday spirit than listen to festive classics and favorites as performed by Russia’s premier chamber orchestra at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes

Tokyo Christmas Market

A traditional German “Christkindlmarkt” sets up shop at Shiba Park next to Tokyo Tower for the first time offering authentic holiday crafts, food and refreshment stalls. ///approach.brief.shaver

Sky Christmas Illumination

Head up to Mori Art Museum’s Sky Deck to check out the sparkling illuminations far below. ///impulses.cosmetic.toned

Eiko Tanaka Solo Exhibition: Wood, Lacquer, Colors

HULS Gallery introduces the original work of woodturning artisan Eiko Tanaka, including tableware that can be used at home, as gifts or displayed as art pieces.
///brochure.bouncing.tribal

Roppongi Hills Farmers Market

Boasting freshly picked fruits, vegetables and eggs from farmers up in Ibaraki, this farmers market offers the best deals and the freshest produce. ///outings.outreach.brib

Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park

Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special seasonal events and the magical winter landscape. ///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate

Kensaku Seki, 2:16.22, 2019 ©︎ Kensaku Seki

Tokyographie 2019

This photography festival showcasing  Japanese and international photographers inhabits different areas of Tokyo, following the spirit of the original festival, Kyotographie. ///solve.helm.emerald

Ken Vandermark / Paal Nilssen-Love Japan Tour 2019

American jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Ken Vandermark and Norwegian jazz drummer Paul Nilsson-Love bring their eclectic sounds to Japan. ///dodges.aware.insist

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

Influenced by the traditional German Christmas market, the Roppongi Hills Christmas Market 2019 delivers seasonal goodies, eats, drinks and plenty of holiday cheer. ///ties.shaves.galaxy

Raw Tokyo – Vintage Market

 Cool and unique traders selling vintage and recycled fashion, books, vinyl, artisan goods and more take over the farmer’s market at United Nations University filling it to the brim with vintage clothes and city style. ///work.hooked.crawler

kkb3 / Shutterstock.com

TBS Twinkle Sacas

Illuminations, food booths and hands-on displays for kids bring seasonal magic to Akasaka Sacas. Produced by NAKED creative company, the spectacular interactive sparkling illuminations will wow visitors of all ages and create the perfect festive atmosphere. ///ocean.tree.crawling

Kaiju no Sumika Adventure Experience

Discover the mysteries of kaiju monsters at this adventure experience at AaMo Gallery at Tokyo Dome City using AR and new digital technology.  ///sagging.tables.stunning

Hiro Tsuchiya, 外枠について, 2019, Acrylic and oil on canvas, 45.5 x 53 cm

Koki Arts: Winter Show

Koki Arts’ exhibition, “Winter Show” showcases new artworks by three young up-and-coming artists; Koutaro Inoue, Ryoichi Nakamura and Hiro Tsuchiya. Opening reception is December 7 from 18:00. ///retrial.wicked.demoted

Shibuya winter illuminations
Shawn.ccf | Shutterstock.com

Ao no Dokutsu Shibuya Christmas Illumination

Stroll through the spectacular illumination of Ao no Dokutsu Shibuya, or Shibuya Blue Cave, which extends from Shibuya Park Street to Yoyogi Park Zelkova Street. ///hears.glider.crusted

Wear 47 Exhibition

Explore Japan through the fashion and local craftmanship of all 47 prefectures at this small but rich exhibition located at Shibuya’s Hikarie. ///huddled.wiping.tickles

Sanrio puroland

Sanrio Puroland celebrates “Puro White Christmas”

This year Sanrio Puroland once again collaborates with leading digital producer NAKED Inc to create a Hello Kitty-themed seasonal blend of music shows, high tech illuminations and projection mapping. ///lorry.memo.fragment

Takashi Murakami ©2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. ©Fujiko-Pro
Courtesy Perrotin

Takashi Murakami: Superflat Doraemon

This exhibition showcases the latest Doraemon collaboration works by Takashi Murakami, marking Murakami’s 13th solo exhibition with Perrotin and the first to be held at Perrotin Tokyo. Check out TW’s exhibition review///altering.language.grabs

Oedo Antique Market at Yoyogi Park

Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls selling everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. ///tinsel.themes.balanced

Mori Arts Center Gallery – Tenku Railroad Story

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower transforms into a train lover’s paradise in this railway-themed exhibition that explores the history of the Tenka railway and its effect on Japan. ///coffee.rocker.amends

