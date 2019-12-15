15 Things To Do This Weekend in Tokyo: December 13–15

It’s going to be a great weekend in Tokyo to hit up the winter holiday sights and sounds. Bundle up under a kotatsu if you need to at Shibuya Cast, watch Santa Claus perform in a Broadway musical, listen to Russia’s top chamber orchestra play classic holiday tunes and enjoy a variety of events, exhibitions and markets at Japan’s home for the holidays.

December 14–15 is the big weekend to hit up this spot in Shibuya as various live music performances, a movie-watching area, illuminations and a kotatsu to share with friends and family will all be available.