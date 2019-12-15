15 Things To Do This Weekend in Tokyo: December 13–15

It’s going to be a great weekend in Tokyo to hit up the winter holiday sights and sounds. Bundle up under a kotatsu if you need to at Shibuya Cast, watch Santa Claus perform in a Broadway musical, listen to Russia’s top chamber orchestra play classic holiday tunes and enjoy a variety of events, exhibitions and markets at Japan’s home for the holidays.
Shibuya Winter Cast
December 14–15 is the big weekend to hit up this spot in Shibuya as various live music performances, a movie-watching area, illuminations and a kotatsu to share with friends and family will all be available. ///balanced.kinds.hippy
Broadway Christmas Wonderland
Returning to Tokyu Theater Orb for it’s annual run, this magical song and dance extravaganza is filled with everything festive about the holidays, including an appearance from Santa himself. ///huddled.wiping.tickles
St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra Christmas & Ave Maria
Enjoy the warm expressive tones and pure soprano singing voices at this spectacular program of festive classics at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes
Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Each year Yokohama’s Christmas Market delivers a magical fairytale setting complete with thousands of twinkling lights and a giant real fir tree. ///motivations.snapping.groups
Newoman Christmas Party
Join the Newoman team at their fifth floor Lumine 0 space to celebrate the season with styling tips, beauty demonstrations and Christmas food and drink samples. Dress code: apple red. ///paraded.logged.school
Mutek Festival
The fourth Tokyo edition of this international festival of digital creativity and electronic music includes more than 50 artists (including TW’s December cover artist DJ Risa Taniguchi, pictured) taking the stage across multiple venues in Shibuya. ///showed.squish.include
Bunkamura Christmas Illuminations
Have a chic Christmas at Bunkamura, away from the hustle and bustle from Shibuya, where they host golden Christmas illuminations and natural fir Christmas trees. ///cope.munched.sport
Authentic Japanese Experience at Suigian
Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine as prepared during the country’s most historic periods accompanied with breathtaking traditional performing arts. ///hotspot.slippers.rungs
Swan & Lion Special Christmas Lunch
Enjoy a hearty and delicious British-style Christmas feast with Swan & Lion’s special lunch, held at Brewdog Roppongi on December 15. ///defeated.mock.retail
Edo Tokyo Akari Exhibition
Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this more traditional approach to Tokyo’s iconic winter illuminations showcases illuminated temples and more. ///flips.between.rainy
TBS Twinkle Sacas
Produced by Naked creative company, the spectacular interactive sparkling illuminations will wow visitors of all ages and create the perfect festive atmosphere. ///ocean.tree.crawling
Ark Hills Christmas
The Ark Hills complex promises the scent of real fir trees and a European atmosphere as you wrap up your Christmas shopping or take in a romantic winter date. ///opinion.hopping.spray
Loko Gallery × Moao
Artists Masahiro Wada and Tomohiro Nagahata, representing diverse mediums, present this exhibition that questions their respective art forms. Opening reception on December 13. ///glad.simple.bracelet
Tokyo Christmas Market
One of the most authentic Christkindlmarkt markets in Tokyo, this festival at Shiba Park brings the crowds for its beer, sausages, hot Glühwein and waffles. ///approach.brief.shaver
Oedo Antique Market
Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls at Tokyo International Forum to sell everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. ///cotton.masking.evolves
