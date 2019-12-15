15 Things To Do This Weekend in Tokyo: December 13–15

by

It’s going to be a great weekend in Tokyo to hit up the winter holiday sights and sounds. Bundle up under a kotatsu if you need to at Shibuya Cast, watch Santa Claus perform in a Broadway musical, listen to Russia’s top chamber orchestra play classic holiday tunes and enjoy a variety of events, exhibitions and markets at Japan’s home for the holidays.

Shibuya Winter Cast

December 14–15 is the big weekend to hit up this spot in Shibuya as various live music performances, a movie-watching area, illuminations and a kotatsu to share with friends and family will all be available. ///balanced.kinds.hippy

Broadway Christmas Wonderland

Returning to Tokyu Theater Orb for it’s annual run, this magical song and dance extravaganza is filled with everything festive about the holidays, including an appearance from Santa himself. ///huddled.wiping.tickles

St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra Christmas & Ave Maria

Enjoy the warm expressive tones and pure soprano singing voices at this spectacular program of festive classics at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes

Peera_stockfoto | Shutterstock.com

Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Each year Yokohama’s Christmas Market delivers a magical fairytale setting complete with thousands of twinkling lights and a giant real fir tree. ///motivations.snapping.groups

Newoman Christmas Party

Join the Newoman team at their fifth floor Lumine 0 space to celebrate the season with styling tips, beauty demonstrations and Christmas food and drink samples. Dress code: apple red. ///paraded.logged.school

Mutek Festival

The fourth Tokyo edition of this international festival of digital creativity and electronic music includes more than 50 artists (including TW’s December cover artist DJ Risa Taniguchi, pictured) taking the stage across multiple venues in Shibuya. ///showed.squish.include

Bunkamura Christmas Illuminations

Have a chic Christmas at Bunkamura, away from the hustle and bustle from Shibuya, where they host golden Christmas illuminations and natural fir Christmas trees. ///cope.munched.sport

Authentic Japanese Experience at Suigian

Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine as prepared during the country’s most historic periods accompanied with breathtaking traditional performing arts. ///hotspot.slippers.rungs

Swan & Lion Special Christmas Lunch

Enjoy a hearty and delicious British-style Christmas feast with Swan & Lion’s special lunch, held at Brewdog Roppongi on December 15. ///defeated.mock.retail 

Edo Tokyo Akari Exhibition

Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this more traditional approach to Tokyo’s iconic winter illuminations showcases illuminated temples and more. ///flips.between.rainy

kkb3 / Shutterstock.com

TBS Twinkle Sacas

Produced by Naked creative company, the spectacular interactive sparkling illuminations will wow visitors of all ages and create the perfect festive atmosphere. ///ocean.tree.crawling

Ark Hills Christmas

The Ark Hills complex promises the scent of real fir trees and a European atmosphere as you wrap up your Christmas shopping or take in a romantic winter date. ///opinion.hopping.spray

Loko Gallery × Moao

Artists Masahiro Wada and Tomohiro Nagahata, representing diverse mediums, present this exhibition that questions their respective art forms. Opening reception on December 13. ///glad.simple.bracelet

Tokyo Christmas Market

One of the most authentic Christkindlmarkt markets in Tokyo, this festival at Shiba Park brings the crowds for its beer, sausages, hot Glühwein and waffles. ///approach.brief.shaver

Oedo Antique Market

Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls at Tokyo International Forum to sell everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. ///cotton.masking.evolves

