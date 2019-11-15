TW Social: What We Got Up To in October 2019
T. Lezhava from the Georgian Embassy and his wife with Lady Dewi Sukarno at the The 22nd Grand Imperial Charity Banquet at Gajoen.
Entertainer Ai Sugimoto, Dewi Sukarno, actor Junichi Ishida, and the winner of the charity raffle at the 22nd Grand Imperial Charity Banquet at Gajoen.
F1 drivers Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg, Ceremony CEO Shiga Tsukasa, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz partying it up at the LEX Tokyo.
WEC Drivers Brendon Hartley, Gabriel Aubry, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, with Ceremony CEO Tsukasa Shiga, Jose Maria Lopez and Antonio Felix da Costa at LEX Tokyo.
The Irish Ambassador and his wife Rosemary, the head of the Japan branch of the Ireland Investment and Development Agency Derek Fitzgerald, and Father Doyle after presenting the Irish Trophy at the horse races at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu.
The Irish Ambassador, Irish Network Japan (INJ) president Emmet Bowen, INJ member Yoko Iwasaki, artist Azusa Takahashi, and Hothouse Flowers band post-concert.
Fiachna Ó Braonáin and Peter O'Toole from Hothouse Flowers with the Irish Ambassador's wife Rosemary Kavanagh, Hothouse Flowers vocalist Liam Ó Maonlaí, and the Irish Ambassador Paul Kavanagh after their concert at the ambassador's residence.
Irish Minister Councillor Peter Neary and Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper at the Irish Ambassador's residence for the Hothouse Flowers concert.
Pullman Tokyo's GM Darren Morrish, Overalls CEO Takato Akazawa, and Daisuke Sudo from Ale at the Pullman Tokyo Tamachi one-year anniversary.
Former Italian rugby player Carlo Checcinato ICCJ Director Davide Fantoni, Alitalia CEO Massimo Allegri, Italian Ambassador Giorgio Staracce, and Italian Rugby Federation vice president Sacca Nino presenting at an Italian rugby team press conference.
TW's Alex, translator Laura Testaverde, Chika, and Alitalia Japan Regional Director Massimo Allegri at the Italian Ambassador's residence.
Ambassador Yoshifumi Okamura from the MOFA, Mauro Garofalo from the Community of Sant'Egidio, the Italian Ambassador, Kosho Niwano Kosho from the Rissho Kosei-kai, and President of Sophia University, Yoshiaki Terumichi at the New Visions of Africa: Africa, Italy and Japan reception.
