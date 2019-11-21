Space and Time Are Challenged in Detanico Lain’s Upcoming Ginza Exhibition

When you think about it, latitude and longitude lines are very strange. They are these abstract, artificial things that humans created and decided that time is different on both sides of them, and it’s how we’ve been living for untold years. This sort of human harnessing of space and time is one of the themes of an upcoming exhibition by the renowned international artist duo Detanico Lain.

Composed of French-Brazilian artists Angela Detanico and Rafael Lain, the Paris-based pair will bring their artistic visions to Tokyo on November 23 at the Ginza art gallery The Club, known for exhibiting contemporary artists rarely seen in Japan. Visit there when it opens and enter another dimension of thought through Detanico Lain’s provocative art.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).