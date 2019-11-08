Second Lottery for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tickets Starts November 13

Japan residents have one last exclusive opportunity to score their preferred tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced that applications for participation in the second lottery for Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket sales will be accepted from November 13–26.

This is the last ticketing phase exclusively reserved for residents of Japan. Considering the

unprecedented demand, this is perhaps the best chance to obtain tickets for the Summer Games, which will include a record 339 events in 33 sports.

During this second round, tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing events will be available for the first time. Due to a venue change to Sapporo, tickets for the marathon will not be on sale. Neither will tickets for the triathlon, marathon swimming and equestrian cross-country events, as the competition schedules for these sports are still under consideration.

Ticket Prices

Millions of tickets are still available for every other Olympic event as well as the opening and closing ceremonies – although availability varies. General ticket prices start from ¥2,500 and half of overall tickets are priced at ¥8,000 or less.

A symbolic ticket price of ¥2,020 is offered to families and groups of residents in Japan whose members include children, senior citizens or individuals with impairments. This price will also be available in conjunction with a school program targeting over one million students across Japan.

How To Get Tickets

In this second lottery, applicants can select up to 18 tickets in total as their first choice and up to 18 other tickets as their second choice.

Whether fans have applied or not in the previous lottery will have no impact on their chances of obtaining tickets in this round. However, adding together the results of both lotteries, no individual will be able to purchase more than two tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, four tickets for sessions that include medal events and six tickets for all other sessions.

The Tokyo 2020 official ticket website also contains the latest information on the event lineup for each session of the Olympic Games, details of the different categories of tickets, prices and seat maps, as well as ticket sales guidelines.

The lottery results will be announced on December 18. Should they not be successful in this second lottery, residents of Japan will still be able to purchase tickets during the last phase of ticket sales, which will start in the spring of 2020. This last phase will offer first-come, first-served sales on a global basis for a limited number of tickets for events that still have availability. Details will be announced at a later date.

Applications from residents of Japan can only be made on the Tokyo 2020 official ticket website. Pre-registration via the TOKYO 2020 ID portal is necessary to enter the lottery; this can be done at id.tokyo2020.org/. Tickets may only be purchased via authorized channels.

Overseas Residents

People living outside of Japan are able to purchase tickets through Authorized Ticket Resellers (ATRs). ATRs are official sales channels outside of Japan appointed by the National Olympic Committees and approved by Tokyo 2020, and have the exclusive right to sell Games tickets in agreed countries and regions.

To learn more about the ticket sales schedule in each country, details can be found here. Overseas residents will be able to purchase tickets via the Tokyo 2020 official ticket website from the spring of 2020.

Feature photos courtesy of Tokyo 2020