Pizza Firenze Fires Up the Ovens in Omotesando

by

On October 25, the popular Italian chain Pizza Firenze has opened its first Japanese location at the Aoyama Oval Bldg. in Omotesando. Known for their authentic taste of classic Italian pizza, Firenze is also the health-conscious customer’s choice because it allows customers to choose from three kinds of dough.

First, there is the Farina Bianca+Inulina dough where wheat flour is mixed with inulin fiber that helps with digestion and has many other health benefits. Then there is the Grano Integrale, which is dough made from whole wheat flour, and finally, the Gluten Free dough. Whichever dough you choose, though, you are guaranteed that the resulting pizza is going to be a delicious symphony of flavor that will keep you coming back to Pizza Firenze again and again.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only.)

What's New

Staying Focused on Your Path: A Talk with Artist Rima Fujita
Top 20 Highlights from Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan
TW ScreenCap: Queer Eye Meets Naomi Watanabe
Ex-England Great Simon Shaw Weighs In Ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019’s Final Showdown

Trending

So You Want to Get Married in Tokyo?
Take a Boat Tour Through Tenryukyo Gorge for Poetic Fall Foliage Views
Japan’s Tradition of Mixed Bathing is Alive and Well in Akita Prefecture
10 Contemporary Japanese Authors You Should Know

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like