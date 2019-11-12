Join Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo for a Neon Christmas, Winter Cocktails and Dinner Specials

For this month’s cover story, we sat down to interview the ever-stylish Nana Komatsu at the ever-hip Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo. Although the hotel is always a great location for drinks and dining, we especially recommend stopping by for their new Christmas specials.

Christmas Special Course

Putting a modern twist on the traditional Christmas dinner, the hotel’s signature restaurant, NAMIKI667, has sourced ingredients from around Japan to create a unique four-course meal. From Hokkaido crab to delectable Akigawa wagyu beef sirloin served with a rich red wine sauce, the menu incorporates the finest ingredients the country has to offer while encapsulating all the elements that make a Christmas meal special.

December 21-25, ¥15,000-¥18,000 (excl. service charge and tax), reservations at bit.ly/NAMIKI667ChristmasDinner2019

Winter Cocktails

Whether you’re staying in for after-dinner drinks or you’re simply stopping by for cozy winter cocktails, NAMIKI667 has some treats in store. This season, they’re debuting two new Christmas-inspired cocktails, Hatsuyuki and Cotton Candy Bellini. Hatsuyuki (first snow) combines ginger, yuzu and black pepper to create a refreshing taste described as “Japanese winter in a glass.” For the Cotton Candy Bellini, cloud-like cotton candy fills the glass before sparkling wine is introduced creating a fruity sherbet-like cocktail.

November 1-January 31, 2020, Hatsuyuki ¥1,600, Cotton Candy Bellini ¥1,800 (prices excl. service charge and tax)

Neon Christmas

Getting an early start on the festive season, the hotel is set to reveal their one-of-a-kind neon Christmas tree on November 29. Dubbed “Night of Falling Stars,” this spectacular tree is the handiwork of art unit Neon Yup Torrid, led by designer Natsuhide. The concept is simple and genius, taking the history of the hotel and its location and compressing all of this into a single piece.

November 29-December 25. To attend the unveiling on November 29 (5:30–7pm), RSVP by emailing centricginza.pr@hyatt.com

Stardust Martini

The Stardust Martini is an original creative cocktail inspired by the neon falling stars of the hotel’s Christmas tree. Reflective of the season, this frozen cocktail includes lychee with a gin base. Bartender Kazuya Nishimura has created a drink that not only tantalizes the senses, but refreshes the palate with every sip.

December 18-25, ¥1,500 (excl. service charge and tax)

