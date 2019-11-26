Feel at Home at the Brand-New Mimaru Tokyo Ginza East Hotel

Upon its grand opening on November 14, the Mimaru Tokyo Ginza East Hotel brought a mix of modernity and traditional Japanese esthetics to the capital. But it also did something else. It gave everyone from tourists to businesspeople a feeling of home while exploring one of the most vibrant cities on the planet.

The Mimaru offers apartment hotel rooms, which come with a kitchen and dining area, and which are recommended for long-term stays. With spacious units ranging from 40 to 60m2, this new facility is really less of a hotel and more of a collection of 37 temporary homes for rent. Additionally, in a Mimaru chain first, the interior design of the Ginza East location had been overseen by the Natsumikumi architecture company, who’ve also participated in the prestigious Maison & Objet Paris Trade Fair.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).