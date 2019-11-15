EXBAR TOKYO is an Adult Wonderland in the Middle of the Capital

When EXBAR TOKYO opens on November 20, it will provide Ginza with a whole new kind of entertainment.

Starting with an extensive tapas menu inspired by cuisines from all over the world and ending with games like Space Invaders or Pong, EXBAR is setting itself up to be THE destination for adults looking to unwind and have a good time. And you can already get a taste of it right now, since their gastro pub area opened on November 13. Besides the great food, the bar also has 18 craft beers on tap, which you can enjoy while listening to background music specially selected by internationally renowned DJ Tatsuo Sunaga. For a fun night out on the town, there is no better place than EXBAR TOKYO.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).