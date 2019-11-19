Discover the Hidden Flavors of 96 Nikuholic

Many high-quality restaurants boast about their exclusivity and how hard it is to get a table there. In which case, it simply doesn’t get more high-quality than the 96 Nikuholic meat eatery located in Nishi-Azabu, which only admits four groups of guests a day.

Consisting of only two private rooms available by reservation, 96 Nikuholic is often described as the “secret hideout” restaurant, which is also reflected in its seemingly rough décor. But, at the end of the day, is it all worth the effort? Most definitely yes. 96 Nikuholic uses only the finest cuts of Japanese Black beef, which are personally chosen by the chef each day to prepare such amazing dishes as Chateaubriand seared over straw fire. The restaurant will open on November 20 but they’ve been taking reservations since November 5.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

