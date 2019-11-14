Akasaka Sacas is About to Light Up with NAKED

Winter will soon get much more colorful at the akasaka Sacas complex thanks to NAKED Inc., a creative production company specializing in projection mapping and light shows. From November 29 to January 13, 2020, they will be lending their talents to the “Bloom WA! Taiko Directed by NAKED” illumination project combining classic Japanese lanterns with taiko drums.

Part of the TBS Twinkle Sacas Akasaka Winter Festival, the illumination will be a harmonious marriage of tradition and innovation, with colorful, intricately-designed lanterns lighting up to the tune of taiko music. Visit it yourself and experience the joy of watching a winter wonderland come to life with Japanese culture and all the colors of the rainbow.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

