20 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 22–24

The leaves are finally turning in Tokyo and the most anticipated time of year in the city – aside from cherry blossom season, Golden Week, Silver Week, Halloween, New Year’s and Respect the Elderly Day – has arrived. While Rikugien tops our favorite place for fall foliage hunting, check out our complete list of Tokyo’s best leaf-viewing destinations. Or keep reading for art exhibition launches, sake festivals, bacon festivals and many other non-deciduous events happening this weekend in Tokyo.

Built by a feudal lord during the Edo period, Rikugien Gardens was designed to reflect scenes from waka poems. The Tsukiyama-Sensui style garden’s illumination event is the perfect way to admire the fiery flames of autumn foliage. Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow This cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages us to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings as well as human society – all in the imminent future – via cutting-edge developments in AI, biotechnology, robotics and AR, plus art, design and architecture. The Pirates of Tokyo Bay 9th Anniversary The Pirates of Tokyo Bay improv comedy group is celebrating their ninth anniversary by showcasing their spontaneous and wacky comedy skills at What the Dickens! in Ebisu.