19 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 8–10

Shinjuku Gyoen holds its annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition every year in autumn. During the exhibition period, spectacular flowerbeds of colorful blooms are housed under protective covers for visitors to enjoy and photograph at their leisure.

《After sowing seeds》 / 100.0 × 80.3 cm /oil on panel / 2019

Loko Gallery presents Asa Hiramatsu’s solo exhibition, Mapping My Seeds. Using oil paints with precision, Hiramatsu has a minimalistic style focusing on isolationism of certain parts of the earth, a cloud, a lake, a stick, each piece a different stop on this map Hiramatsu has created.

The Imperial Hotel, in celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and Japan, welcomes Timo Ruosteoja, chef of the prestigious Hotel Kamp in Helsinki, to host a “Finland Fair” serving Finnish cuisine at the buffet restaurant Imperial Viking Sal and traditional restaurant La Brasserie.

Postponed due to Typhoon Hagibis, American Pop singer and The Voice reality star Josiah Hawley celebrates the release of his first single, Gonna Let You Go, with a warehouse party in Komae.

Satisfy your tastebuds as well as your appetite for fun at Tokyo’s oldest amusement park. Enjoy food trucks offering grilled meat, tasty curry, cute desserts, sake and more as well as a variety of free live entertainment.

Every month Nerd Nite gathers three smart speakers and a curious crowd. As Japan prepares to open its first large casino complexes, an expert on the American tribal gaming industry will explain how it all works. A breast cancer survivor makes a personal pilgrimage on Japan’s famous sacred trail and a Nerd Nite veteran returns with news from the frontier of AI and deep tech. Shiojiri Grand Wine Party Tokyo 2019 For one day, the city of Shiojiri – the oldest wine-producing region in Nagano Prefecture – brings some of the best bottles it offers to the historic Gajoen Hotel in Meguro. Just ¥5,000 allows you to taste test 66 different wines, with the option to sip on 23 premium wines for a little extra. Gordon Bell / Shutterstock.com Christmas Boutique and Mrs. Claus’ Bake Shop Looking for unique or Japanese-style gifts for Christmas? Join the Franciscan Chapel Center as they kick off the holiday season with their annual Christmas boutique and bake sale.