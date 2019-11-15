15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 29–December 1

While droves of leaf hunters will head to Mount Takao this weekend for Tokyo’s peak foliage season, the city’s commercial centers kick off the first week of December with Christmas festivities. There’s a colorful mixed bag of fun to be had in Tokyo this weekend. With art exhibition launches, Christmas markets, a whiskey and live painting collab (what could go wrong there?) and oh so much more, Tokyo is warming up for winter.

This year's illuminations will wash Shibuya with color. Don't miss the events, specialty shops and pop-up Christmas stores that bring the Christmas spirit to the streets of Shibuya.