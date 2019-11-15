15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 29–December 1

While droves of leaf hunters will head to Mount Takao this weekend for Tokyo’s peak foliage season, the city’s commercial centers kick off the first week of December with Christmas festivities. There’s a colorful mixed bag of fun to be had in Tokyo this weekend. With art exhibition launches, Christmas markets, a whiskey and live painting collab (what could go wrong there?) and oh so much more, Tokyo is warming up for winter.
Shibuya Winter Illuminations 2020
This year’s illuminations will wash Shibuya with color. Don’t miss the events, specialty shops and pop-up Christmas stores that bring the Christmas spirit to the streets of Shibuya.
Nihonbashi Crimson Illuminations
Until December 28 the Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower will be illuminated in tastefully beautiful way that is suitable for this culturally important Tokyo landmark.
Johnnie Highball Bar With Inspirational Cult
Johnnie Highball Bar, in collaboration with Inspirational Cult, created a live event that captures the core values of Shibuya street culture through art, dance and music.///sunroof.pretty.limo
Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park
Moomin Valley Park has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special events and beautiful winter landscape.
///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate
Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festive market, influenced by the traditional German Christmas market.
Chromosphere: Sabrina Ratté x Yoshi Sodeoka
Supported by a hybrid creative process that is both analog and digital, Canadian artist Sabrina Ratté and Japanese artist Yoshi Sodeoka deploy an unconventional artistic approach that challenges the video medium.
12 Needle Felt Paintings by Ikuyo Fujita
Ikuyo Fujita, a needle felt artist, is crazy like a bunny. Seriously. Watch the video. What she does with felt, wool and beads to make realistic – and cute and cuddly – 3D-like animal art is amazing. She exhibits 12 artworks at Le Tiroir from November 29–December 8.
Rooftop Star Garden – Ginza Six
Open until midnight, these impressive rooftop illuminations use special effects to create a sense that one is surrounded by hundreds of stars.
Sky Christmas Illumination
Check out the Roppongi illuminations from high above the skyline. Also, have your fortune read, eat at one of Roppongi’s trendy restaurants – The Moon – and get into the holiday spirit.
Midtown Christmas 2019
Tokyo Midtown brings back their popular Starlight Garden event, creating a magical winter wonderland in the heart of Tokyo.
Amp x OSB & David Shanhun Japan Tour
This special night starts off smooth and groovy with the sweets sounds of Akito Nagaoka and David Shanhun. The flames get turned up with Japan’s own Galaxy7 (pictured) and goes nuclear with Chicago band OSB.
Oedo Antique Market
Serious collectors, casual shoppers and appreciators of vintage treasures can all enjoy this large outdoor antique market at the Tokyo International Forum.
Machida Tenmangu Antique Market
This charming market takes over the grounds of the local shrine is definitely worth a visit for retro enthusiasts hunting for Showa Era items such as old kimonos, toys and Japanese ornaments.
Toranomon Hills Christmas 2019
Toranomon Hills gets in the Christmas spirit, with the holiday centerpiece being an eye-popping, 5m-tall Christmas tree. Plus, popular mascot Toranomon makes a special appearance.
Hiromart Gallery’s Annual Winter Show
Known for bringing fun, exciting contemporary art to Japan, Hiromart Gallery’s annual winter shows showcase talent from both modern and traditional artists.
