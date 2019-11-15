15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 29–December 1

by

While droves of leaf hunters will head to Mount Takao this weekend for Tokyo’s peak foliage season, the city’s commercial centers kick off the first week of December with Christmas festivities. There’s a colorful mixed bag of fun to be had in Tokyo this weekend. With art exhibition launches, Christmas markets, a whiskey and live painting collab (what could go wrong there?) and oh so much more, Tokyo is warming up for winter.

Shibuya Winter Illuminations 2020

This year’s illuminations will wash Shibuya with color. Don’t miss the events, specialty shops and pop-up Christmas stores that bring the Christmas spirit to the streets of Shibuya.

///showed.squish.include

Nihonbashi Crimson Illuminations

Until December 28 the Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower will be illuminated in tastefully beautiful way that is suitable for this culturally important Tokyo landmark.

///advising.stocks.digress

Johnnie Highball Bar With Inspirational Cult

Johnnie Highball Bar, in collaboration with Inspirational Cult, created a live event that captures the core values of Shibuya street culture through art, dance and music.///sunroof.pretty.limo

Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park

Moomin Valley Park has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special events and beautiful winter landscape.

///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festive market, influenced by the traditional German Christmas market.

///ties.shaves.galaxyz

Sabrina Ratté, Aliquid, 2019, Video

Chromosphere: Sabrina Ratté x Yoshi Sodeoka

Supported by a hybrid creative process that is both analog and digital, Canadian artist Sabrina Ratté and Japanese artist Yoshi Sodeoka deploy an unconventional artistic approach that challenges the video medium.

///nuzzled.remover.bolts

12 Needle Felt Paintings by Ikuyo Fujita

Ikuyo Fujita, a needle felt artist, is crazy like a bunny. Seriously. Watch the video. What she does with felt, wool and beads to make realistic – and cute and cuddly – 3D-like animal art is amazing. She exhibits 12 artworks at Le Tiroir from November 29–December 8.

///mass.woof.handbag

Rooftop Star Garden – Ginza Six

Open until midnight, these impressive rooftop illuminations use special effects to create a sense that one is surrounded by hundreds of stars.

///copy.enormous.plan

Sky Christmas Illumination

Check out the Roppongi illuminations from high above the skyline. Also, have your fortune read, eat at one of Roppongi’s trendy restaurants – The Moon – and get into the holiday spirit.

///impulses.cosmetic.toned

Midtown Christmas 2019

Tokyo Midtown brings back their popular Starlight Garden event, creating a magical winter wonderland in the heart of Tokyo.

///scars.noting.curious

Amp x OSB & David Shanhun Japan Tour

This special night starts off smooth and groovy with the sweets sounds of Akito Nagaoka and David Shanhun. The flames get turned up with Japan’s own Galaxy7 (pictured) and goes nuclear with Chicago band  OSB.

///sums.give.dragons

Oedo Antique Market

Serious collectors, casual shoppers and appreciators of vintage treasures can all enjoy this large outdoor antique market at the Tokyo International Forum.

///cotton.masking.evolves

Machida Tenmangu Antique Market

This charming market takes over the grounds of the local shrine is definitely worth a visit for retro enthusiasts hunting for Showa Era items such as old kimonos, toys and Japanese ornaments.

///narrow.miracles.relay

Toranomon Hills Christmas 2019

Toranomon Hills gets in the Christmas spirit, with the holiday centerpiece being an eye-popping, 5m-tall Christmas tree. Plus, popular mascot Toranomon makes a special appearance.

///popping.spending.odds

Moki, Untitled

Hiromart Gallery’s Annual Winter Show

Known for bringing fun, exciting contemporary art to Japan, Hiromart Gallery’s annual winter shows showcase talent from both modern and traditional artists.

///transit.awaited.spirits

What's New

5 Japanese Designs You Didn’t Realize Were Improving Your Life
10 Unexpected Things I Saw at the Yokohama Marathon
Takashi Murakami’s New Doraemon Exhibition Packs an Emotional Punch
15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 29–December 1

Trending

6 J-Vloggers on What They Love About Japan & Their Favorite Tokyo Shopping Spots
Top Japan Netflix Shows for Improving Your Japanese
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi: Enjoy History, Architecture and Personal Shopping at this Long-Standing Store
A Travel Writer’s Retrospective: Top 11 Places to Visit in Japan

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like