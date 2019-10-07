TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Megumi Nishioka, Nozomi Honda, Ursula Bartlett, and Pembroke’s Noriko Hatton-Minami enjoying the CWAJ luncheon at the Tokyo American Club.
Megumi Nishioka, Nozomi Honda, Ursula Bartlett, and Pembroke’s Noriko Hatton-Minami enjoying the CWAJ luncheon at the Tokyo American Club.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Canada Air Japan CMO Tsuyoshi Masamura, CWAJ president Reiko Oshima, public speaker Natsuko Izena and husband (and NHK announcer) Atsushi Nakano at the CWAJ luncheon.
Canada Air Japan CMO Tsuyoshi Masamura, CWAJ president Reiko Oshima, public speaker Natsuko Izena and husband (and NHK announcer) Atsushi Nakano at the CWAJ luncheon.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
College Women’s Association of Japan (CWAJ) member Catherine Haskin presenting the CWAJ Fukushima Relief Project scholars Rina Tsugawa and Tamaki Iima.
College Women’s Association of Japan (CWAJ) member Catherine Haskin presenting the CWAJ Fukushima Relief Project scholars Rina Tsugawa and Tamaki Iima.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Princi Bakery’s Rocco Princi with Starbucks Japan Siren Retail executive Kazuhiro Ishihara at the opening of the Starbucks Reserve Store at Ginza Marronnier.
Princi Bakery’s Rocco Princi with Starbucks Japan Siren Retail executive Kazuhiro Ishihara at the opening of the Starbucks Reserve Store at Ginza Marronnier.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Models Haruka Nanba, Riko Nakamura, Kana Nakanishi, and Saki Kawaguchi posing in the newest Africa-inspired fashions at the Tokyo Africa Collection.
Models Haruka Nanba, Riko Nakamura, Kana Nakanishi, and Saki Kawaguchi posing in the newest Africa-inspired fashions at the Tokyo Africa Collection.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Israeli Ambassador Yaffa Ben-Ari with half-middleweight Judo World Champion Sagi Muki celebrating his win at the Israeli Ambassador’s residence.
Israeli Ambassador Yaffa Ben-Ari with half-middleweight Judo World Champion Sagi Muki celebrating his win at the Israeli Ambassador’s residence.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Tim, TW’s Alex Shapiro, the Australian Embassy’s tallest employee Tristan Koens, and coworker Jeremy Alford dressing the part at the yukata party.
Tim, TW’s Alex Shapiro, the Australian Embassy’s tallest employee Tristan Koens, and coworker Jeremy Alford dressing the part at the yukata party.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Chiaki and husband Tim from the Australian Embassy with Kerry Co. CEO Yumi Takamura at the Australian Embassy summer yukata party.
Chiaki and husband Tim from the Australian Embassy with Kerry Co. CEO Yumi Takamura at the Australian Embassy summer yukata party.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
James Carter, David Mulholland, James Chenery & Kotoyo Yamashita from the British Embassy pounding away at the taiko at the Australian Embassy’s summer yukata party.
James Carter, David Mulholland, James Chenery & Kotoyo Yamashita from the British Embassy pounding away at the taiko at the Australian Embassy’s summer yukata party.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Miss Supranational Japan 2019 Natsumi Takenaka, event organizer Steven Haynes, and sponsors and friends celebrating at Kanda Myojin.
Miss Supranational Japan 2019 Natsumi Takenaka, event organizer Steven Haynes, and sponsors and friends celebrating at Kanda Myojin.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Rwandan model Bella, fashion designer Sandrine Horn, and model Miki Egashira showing off Sandrine’s newest line at the Tokyo Africa Collection.
Rwandan model Bella, fashion designer Sandrine Horn, and model Miki Egashira showing off Sandrine’s newest line at the Tokyo Africa Collection.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in September 2019
Kerry Co. CEO Yumi Takamura, Mark Perring, and Custom Media’s Alec Jordan at a Mexican-themed party at Pembroke’s Azabu Gardens.
Kerry Co. CEO Yumi Takamura, Mark Perring, and Custom Media’s Alec Jordan at a Mexican-themed party at Pembroke’s Azabu Gardens.
View Comments