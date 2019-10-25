TW Local Style Profiles: Designer Hakozaki Yuka on Her Brand Uca and Top Tokyo Shopping Spot

Each month, we interview a Tokyo-based designer to find out what inspires their style and where they love to shop in the city. Our October trendsetter is Hakozaki Yuka, the talented founder and designer of Uca clothing brand.

MY CLOTHING BRAND IS…

Dedicated to women’s fashion, although anyone can wear the unisex pieces presented in our A/W 2019 collection. I believe we should be inspired by the clothes we choose to wear every day. This is why we try to evoke both a sense of discovery and curation through our brand and we keep this in mind when designing and creating our collections. Our values include working with Japanese factories that allow us to showcase their beautiful craftsmanship, which is something we want to work more on in the future. Uca is about taking diversity, tradition, materials and techniques into consideration to create a brand that can grow with our customers.

TOKYO FASHION IS…

Something that allows you to truly express yourself. I think that style is a reflection of places and personalities; everybody has a different idea of what fashion is to them.

MY FAVORITE PLACE TO SHOP IN TOKYO IS…

Mostly secondhand and vintage stores, where I can choose from a curated selection of pieces from Japan and abroad. Selling mainly vintage pieces from France and England, Carboots (carboots.org) is one store I love and am always in awe of when I walk through its doors.

WHERE TO FIND UCA

Instagram: @u_c_a_official