Time Stands Still at the New Cartier Exhibition

Cartier, the French luxury goods conglomerate known for their high-end jewelry and watches, is a world closed off to most people. That’s why their new exhibition, which opened at The National Art Center, Tokyo on October 2, is so important, as it unlocks the doors of extravagance for the rest of us.

Titled “Toki no Kessho” (~ “The Crystal of Time”), the exhibition showcases modern Cartier goods made after 1970 to explore the concept of “Time” through three prisms: the transformation of color and matter, form & design, and universal curiosity. With it, Cartier hopes to highlight the inherent properties of their products such as innovativeness, modernity, and individuality. The exhibition ends on December 16.

