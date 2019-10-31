Tadao Ando’s New Photo Exhibition Shines Brightly

Between October 23 and November 4, famed architect and visionary Tadao Ando will be bringing his masterful eye for design to Ginza in the form of a unique exhibition.

Titled “Tadao Ando – With Light,” the exhibit will take place at Ginza Atrium and showcase 15 photographs of architectural structures that the artist himself had a hand in designing. All the photos are high-resolution platinum prints which have been carefully selected from Ando’s portfolio based on their ability to convey the idea of “the light of architecture” that connects and inspires us all.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

