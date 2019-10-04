Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Mr & Mrs Italy Settle Down in Omotesando

On September 14, Mr & Mrs Italy opened their first Japanese flagship store in Omotesando.

Named the “Mr & Mrs Italy Aoyama,” the brand-new street-level clothing store brings with it the company’s popular mix of Italian fashion and a colorful, urban design in a perfect marriage of tradition and modernity. This will naturally include their bestselling parkas with the colorful fur, which stand out against the backdrop of the store’s toned-down gray walls. Visit the shop today and discover for yourself why their parkas are an iconic part of Mr & Mrs Italy, and why they’ve become the fashion of choice for celebrities the world over.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

