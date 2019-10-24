The First Japanese VDJ Club Opens in Nishi-Azabu

A good DJ can completely transform a bar with their carefully-curated selection of music that gets people in the mood for dancing, eating, and drinking. But think of what more they could accomplish if they also added videos to their repertoire. TRIP BAR, the first VDJ club in Japan, did just that.

Opening its doors on October 11 in Nishi-Azabu, this brand-new bar & lounge is bringing a different kind of entertainment to Tokyo with a DJ who will liven the place up with amazing music accompanied by specially selected visuals. The videos will be streamed on seven 70-inch screens installed all around TRIP BAR. Come to experience an immersive display of vision and sound, stay for the bar’s gourmet menu.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).