Authentic Spanish Cooking in the Heart of Shibuya

The secret to Spanish cuisine is a mix of tradition and simplicity. At least that’s the approach that the upcoming “La Coquina Cerveceria” restaurant is bringing to Tokyo.

On November 1, “La Coquina Cerveceria” will open its doors at Shibuya Scramble Square where guests will be able to admire some spectacular Tokyo scenery while enjoying the best food that the Iberian Peninsula has to offer. This includes tapas from the Basque and Catalonia regions, rice dishes enjoyed throughout the country, and plenty of seafood like Galicia-style octopus and many, many more.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).