27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 1-4

As the spooky festivities come to an end and we say goodbye to another year of Halloween fun (did you see our best costume roundup?), let’s celebrate the first weekend of November with Christmas illuminations, the start of the winter festivals and other inspiring events happening all over Tokyo.

Running throughout the year but especially breathtaking in the winter time is Odaiba’s Yakei Illumination. Using 40 trees over a course of 200 meters and 220,000 colorful lights, this illumination only adds to the beautiful skyline that features Tokyo Bay, Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree and the Rainbow Bridge.

Look forward to the full Christmas illuminations in this event, featuring a light and sound show, rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations, and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. This year’s theme is Dream World.

As part of NTT East’s 20th anniversary celebration, this special exhibition consists of 47 remastered works of Japanese ukiyo-e master Hokusai certified by the Yamanashi Prefectural Museum Collection. In addition, 12 impressionist masterpieces (remastered by Musée d’Orsay) are also on display as a comparative exhibit.

Visit Tokyo Dome City to enjoy their LaQua Christmas events from November 1 to December 25. Events include a Christmas market at LaQua Garden, inspired by the Nordic Hügge. In addition, there will be various stores and booths selling Christmas foods and goods.

Every Saturday at the Edo-Tokyo Museum visitors can experience a variety of engei -traditional Japanese entertainment. Discover wazuma, traditional magic dating back more than 400 years, try your hand at kamikiri paper cutting and take home your creation or find yourself amazed by the skills of kyokugei (traditional acrobatics) including kasamawashi (umbrella juggling).

As part of a small fall festival, visitors can enjoy a free shamisen performance in the beautiful garden scenery of Kyu Shiba Rikyu Gardens. In addition to modest attractions including a seasonal display, photo spot and souvenir stall, there will be two musical performance sessions held on Saturday by acclaimed shamisen players the Oyama Brothers.

A German culture festival that offers all the beer, sausages and good times you would expect. Held annually since 2011, Deutschland Fest aims to showcase and share German culture and industry from cuisine and crafts to music and more. The open-air event has proven to be a hit among residents of all ages with its part beer garden, part Christmas market atmosphere.

“Go” (which means “five” in Japanese) is the first exhibition of the 72 Steps project, a collab between two Russian-born, Tokyo-based artists: photographer Yulia Skogoreva and designer Olga Gerasim.