10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: October 18–20

Actor Bill Skarsgård made a name for himself by embodying the character of Pennywise, the child-killing clown in the movie It, based on the Stephen King novel. Skarsgård stayed in character on set, horrifying child actors and leaving emotional scars for the native Swede. Ahead of Halloween, the Japan premiere of A Stone Appears, a short film starring Skarsgård and Emma Doxiadi as a couple stuck in an infinite routine loop, appears at the Short Shorts Film Festival. Other events happening in Tokyo this weekend that will create life-long memories include comedy shows, art exhibition launches and Babyface.

About 30 short films will be screened from October 17–20 at this annual event aimed at spreading the world of short film and supporting up-and-coming filmmakers. A selection of the free 90-minute programs will include English subtitles.

Twenty stages throughout Shibuya will host an eclectic mix of Japan’s top performing artists, including Kalen Anzai (pictured). Don’t miss the Babywearing Dance.

New Sharon Church Rd. 62, 2018, Oil on panel, 18″ x 24″