10 Best Places to Enjoy Tokyo at Night (Especially During The Rugby World Cup)

In this special feature, we bring you 10 best places to enjoy Tokyo at Night during the RWC, from bars for watching the rugby to chill-out options for in-between matches.

Best Place to Watch Rugby Like a Sophisticate: Sports Cafe & Bar Spalti

What to do if you really want to watch the games on a big screen and in a lively atmosphere, but you’ve had enough of the rugby riffraff? Step off the streets of Aoyama and into the hideaway basement of SPALTI where a sophisticated sports bar offers a stylish viewing experience. Seats are arranged in a casual auditorium layout so no one’s blocking your view of the 150-inch screen, and there’s no smoking or kids allowed. Entrance fees depend on the game, for example opening and qualifying games are ¥1,000 to ¥4,000, while final games are ¥5,000, and cash is not accepted. Mon-Fri 5pm-1am, Sat, Sun and holidays 2pm-11pm, seat reservations essential (standing not available) via Facebook or Line.

Best Place to Feel Aussie Bistro Vibes: Banksia World Wine & Australian Bistro

Not that we’re encouraging drinking before noon, but should the occasion call for it, Banksia is your spot. This Australian bistro in Marunouchi opens its doors at 11am every day, serving beer, cocktails, whiskey and 400 different sommelier-selected wines from around the world. Tuck into meaty dishes such as crocodile, kangaroo, lamb or beef while sitting back to watch the games on the big-screen TV. Mon-Sat 11am-11:30pm, Sun and holidays 11am-10:30pm.



Best Place to Get Into the Fan Zone: Tokyo Sports Square

Didn’t manage to pick up tickets for all the games you want to watch? Introducing the Rugby World Cup FanZones, ad hoc screening areas set up in all 12 host cities. In the capital, you’ll find the action at Tokyo Sports Square. For more info on all the zones around the country, read our full roundup here.

Best Place to Murder a Dancefloor: Sel Octagon Tokyo

Originating in South Korea, cutting edge nightclub Sel Octagon Tokyo introduced the world’s first ultrasonic sound system to the Roppongi nightlife scene earlier this year. The mesmerizing light show powered by the largest number of lasers of any club in Japan and the biometric vein-recognition security and payment system set the bar for dancefloor innovation.

Best Place to Wolf a Rugby Burger or Hot Dog: The Oak Door Bar

Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s popular Oak Door Bar is offering a limited-time mini-menu created just for rugby fans. Watch the games on a big screen TV at the bar while tucking into meaty treats including the black New Zealand burger, white England dog and red Japan dog (topped with wagyu steaks). Order any rugby burger or hot dog and you can also enjoy rugby-inspired craft beers or beer cocktails for a special price of ¥1,000 each. Offer ends November 2.

Best Place to Chill Out Under the Stars: TIFF’s Outdoor Cinema Fest

The Tokyo International Film Festival is back for its 32nd year and hosting an open-air cinema festival in Hibiya and Roppongi. Opt for a classic motion picture like Nicholas Ray’s Johnny Guitar or revisit the Academy Award-winning musical La La Land. It’s also a great opportunity to get acquainted with the latest Japanese titles by up-and-coming directors, including Yuki Kobayashi’s Rise of the Machine Girls. October 28-November 4.

Best Place to Sip on Brand-New City Views: Bar Lounge Starlight at the renewed Okura Tokyo

After four years of rebuilding, the legendary Hotel Okura Tokyo (which first opened in 1962), unveiled its new look in September. Survey Tokyo’s nightscape from the 41st-floor Starlight bar. To impress your artsy Insta friends, snap a photo of the hotel lobby, designed by celebrated architect Yoshio Taniguchi, son of Yoshiro Taniguchi who designed the hotel’s much-lauded original lobby.

Best Place to Have a Laugh: Daniel Sloss Stand-up Show

The world’s top comics have begun to set their sights on Tokyo, in part because of a healthy, growing local stand-up and improv scene. Here are four places to watch a live gig. Live Nation brings Scotland’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedy star with two Netflix specials – DARK and Jigsaw – to Mt Rainier Hall in Shibuya on October 15. During his Daniel Sloss: X tour – containing strong contemporary adult themes – his irreverent wit and unabashed blend of arrogance, awkwardness and self-deprecating humor is on full display.

For locals acts, check out Stand-Up Tokyo, TCS Improvazilla Show, Pirates of Tokyo Bay.

Best Place to Find out What Else is Going on: FL!P Guide

Discover Tokyo nightlife with the free app FL!P Guide, which introduces users to unique and affordable places you won’t find in the usual travel guides. The app makes personalized recommendations based on the user’s interests and connects them to a likeminded community, as well as to exclusive discounts and freebies.

Best Place to Drink a Post-Sightseeing, Pre-Game Pint: CAFFÈ & BAR PRONTO

So you’ve spent the best part of the day ticking off as many Tokyo sightseeing spots as possible (you can’t come all the way to Japan and only watch rugby, can you?), but you’ve still got a few hours to kill before the next game kicks off. We know what you need: a happy hour that’s just around the corner. Head to PRONTO for happy hour discounts and a special offer on pints – more info in our full review.

Want even more ideas of things to do during the RWC? Check out our Rugby World Cup Guide:

[This post contains some sponsored content]