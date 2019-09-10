TW Reader Survey: Tell Us What We’re Doing Wrong (or Right?) & Win 1 of 10 Amazon Vouchers

We have some exciting new things coming your way this fall. (You might’ve already noticed our new, more curated homepage and our September Special: Style & Beauty Edit.)

To optimize our new look as well as your browsing experience, we want your feedback on our current website line-up. We want to know what you like and how we can improve. Please let us know your thoughts in our quick 10-minute reader survey and you will automatically be entered into a draw to win one of 10 Amazon gift cards worth ¥1,000 each.

Survey closes on September 30. Winners of the Amazon gift cards will be notified via email.