TW Local Style Profiles: Designer Anno Miho on Her Best Tokyo Shops

Each month, we interview a Tokyo-based designer to find out what inspires their style and where they love to shop in the city. Our September trendsetter is Anno Miho, founder and designer of Orivar Sat.

MY CLOTHING BRAND IS…

A modest mix inspired by current trends and classic designs, colors and cuts, allowing women to explore and express their personal style. With a focus on patterns and cuts, our iconic items are our skirts and pants, both made from the finest quality fabric and with Japan-made sewing machines.

TOKYO FASHION IS…

A mix of styles. Tokyo-based designers take inspiration from trends and cultures from all corners of the globe. Borrowing from fellow designers and trendsetters, they bring to life a creative vision unique to them. Fashion enthusiasts are very much the same. Instead of sticking to a single style, they like to wear pieces from a variety of styles.

MY FAVORITE SHOPS IN TOKYO ARE…

L’APPARTMENT IN AOYAMA: Visiting this store is an experience, to say the least. Decorated as a desert with sand, cacti and tents, the space displays its products in such a unique way. lappartement.jp

H BEAUTY & YOUTH: This large store brings under one roof some of the world’s top brands and athletic wear, and a great selection of vintage items. Visiting this shop, it’s easy to see Tokyo’s mix of different styles. www.h-beautyandyouth.com

NEWOMAN: This mall located above Shinjuku Station has everything from clothing stores to makeup counters, coffee shops and restaurants. ww.newoman.jp/en/

WHERE TO FIND ORIVAR STAT

Web: orivarsat.jp

Instagram: @orivarsat_official