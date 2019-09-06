The A-Z of Tokyo Style and Beauty ’19: Top Tips, Looks, Names and Must-Buys

We bring you an alphabet of top tips, names, stores and items – just in time to prep for your Tokyo Autumn/Winter 2019 style and beauty look. Some of our picks are long-standing favorites of ours; others are brand-new discoveries or launches set to hit shelves this season.

A

Assort International Hair Salon

Curls made a comeback in 2019 and since Assort is our go-to salon for anything that’s new on the locks list, we recommend heading here if you’re ready to go full perm. They also offer air wave, digital and sonil treatments. They have three salons across Tokyo and expert English-speaking stylists who are accustomed to working with all hair types. assort-hair.com

B

Beams

This stalwart of Japanese fashion has been setting local style trends since 1976. The six-story Shinjuku store is the best branch to find exclusively made-in-Japan items. Look out for the Autumn/Winter 2019 collection under the label Maturely, inspired by traditional crafts from different regions and cultures. www.beams.co.jp/maturely

C

cui-cui

With a cute name inspired by the French term for the sound sparrows make when they gather together in treetops, you don’t need much more reason to fall for this Japanese jewelry brand. Delicate as a bird’s song, each item is crafted in 10-karat yellow gold (K10YG). For their latest collection, cui-cui picks up on the gradation color trend with a series of multihued crystal accessories. Earrings ¥7,000, necklace ¥9,000 (excl. tax), cui-cui.co.jp

D

Deep Cleansing Oil by DHC

Oil to cleanse your face? Oh yes. With one of these bottles sold every 10 seconds worldwide, you know there’s something about the concept that’s working. The secret lies in the fact that DHC’s olive oil formulation, which includes Flor de Aceite, a rare essence produced from the first crush of the olives, quickly absorbs impurities and easily combines with water to wash them away. Skin is left cleansed, soft and protected, while still hydrated. ¥2,477 (excl. tax), dhc.co.jp/en

E

Enoshima Island Spa’s Whitening Vitamin C Facial

You’ve survived the Tokyo summer, but your skin has suffered. What do you need? An indulgent facial at an island spa getaway that’s only an hour from central Tokyo. Enoshima Island’s Beng Teng Spa offers the amazing Whitening Vitamin C Facial (¥21,060 for 90 minutes) to help counter sun damage. Plus, it’s an onsen resort so you get the added benefits of natural mineral baths. While you’re there, may as well book yourself in for a shiatsu massage, too. enoshimaislandspa.com

F

Fuchsia Pink

For Autumn/Winter 2019, fuchsia pink was in full bloom, from head-to-toe looks at Jacquemus and Molly Goddard to statement shoes and bags at Balenciaga. Even menswear was thinking pink including Alexander McQueen and Issey Miyake. It’s time to inject some color into your closet with the mature and sexy older sibling of Millennial Pink.

G

Giddy’s 3D Printed Sneakers

A collaboration between avant-garde designer Mikio Sakabe and DMM’s 3D printing department has put a spring in the step of the fashion tech universe with the creation of Giddy Up 3D printed sneakers. Now under the label Giddy, Sakabe’s first two original designs Interstellar and Jewelry are finally available to purchase from giddy.jp priced at ¥25,000.

H

Hakuhodo Make-up Brushes

For over 45 years Hakuhodo has been manufacturing fine quality brushes for various uses, with their make-up brushes regarded by many as the best in the world. The limited-edition 2019 Autumn Set (¥13,400) includes a powder, blush, eyeshadow and lip brush, all made from natural goat hair and synthetic fiber offering the smoothest application, together with a matching carrying pouch in wine red.

www.hakuho-do.co.jp/products/detail2933.html

I

Isetan Beauty Apothecary

Hidden away in the basement of Isetan Shinjuku is a world of choice cosmetics and specialized beauty products from all over the globe. The Isetan Beauty Apothecary is the perfect place to discover beauty innovations or find a unique gift. The store’s first floor beauty department is also undergoing a renewal with the next stage of Isetan’s beauty evolution revealed in early September. www.isetan.mistore.jp/shinjuku/feature/beauty.html

J

John Lawrence Sullivan

This Tokyo-based brand created by a former boxer turned fashion designer is steadily garnering loyal fans and taking no punches. Their trademark dark and edgy takes on classic tailoring is bang on trend for Autumn/Winter 2019 with tiger stripes, leopard spots, snakeskin trousers, coated cotton and fuzzy sweaters giving the perfect demonstration of how to pull off sophisticated punk. www.john-lawrence-sullivan.com



K

Kanebo Wrinkle Lift Serum

The famed Japanese brand’s latest wrinkle-busting serum hits stores on October 11. Promising effective results in just four weeks by restoring the balance of collagen and hyaluronic acid, you can start turning back the clock before the end of the year. ¥13,500, www.kanebo-cosmetics.co.jp

L

Luxita Nail Salon

Luxe by name, luxe by nature, this new concept nail parlor takes nail art and design to the next level with customized art, including crystals, diamonds and more. Housed inside the equally luxurious Shangri La Hotel in Marunouchi, Luxita offers full-service manicures and pedicures. 3D design nails from ¥15,000, www.luxita.com

M

Masana

Based on the concept of iki, which refers to the uniquely chic and stylish aesthetic of the Japanese, this jewelry brand imbues the wearer with a feeling of sophistication as well as strength. We’re currently lusting after their Kikyo collection, designed using the motif of a bellflower (kikyo in Japanese), a bloom that represents eternal love and also happens to be one of the seven herbs referenced in Man’yoshu (the oldest anthology of Japanese poems). ¥60,000-¥450,000, masana-jewelry.com

N

Naomi Watanabe

Beloved comedian and Japan’s most followed person on Instagram (8,9 million followers), Naomi Watanabe already has her own clothing brand but now she’s rising to the ranks of global fashion. Last month she graced the cover of New York magazine’s The Cut, decked out in Gucci and Marc Jacobs, continuing to prove that body shape is never an issue when it comes to style. @watanabenaomi703

O

OPI Tokyo Collection

We can’t get enough of OPI’s new Tokyo-themed nail polish collection. The lineup features 12 fun and fresh laquer shades with fittingly kawaii pun-filled names including Another Ramen-tic Evening, Chopstix and Stones, and Tempura-ture is Rising. Around ¥1,600 each, www.opijapan.com

P

Patterns and Prints

From plaid to paisley, tie-dye to tartan, clashing animal prints, houndstooth and marbling – patterns and prints are a huge trend for Autumn/Winter 2019. A checked jacket (whether plaid or tweed) is a great option if you like to keep things subtle, or go bold with a full mix-and-match outfit.

Q

QUI

This new Japanese fashion online magazine shines a spotlight on up-and-coming designers. Rather than focusing on the clothes themselves, Qui strives to introduce the personalities, stories and interests of the people behind the scenes, exploring the intersection of fashion and culture. qui.tokyo

R

Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo

Newly branded as Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, the city’s leading catwalk show happens twice a year at venues including Shibuya Hikarie and Omotesando Hills. Get ready for Spring/Summer 2020, scheduled to kick off on October 14. rakutenfashionweektokyo.com

S

Select Shopping at Biotop

An eco oasis in Tokyo’s concrete jungle, Biotop is the kind of store that looks more like a home. The kind of home we want to live in. Its three floors of “all the things we ever wanted to buy” are connected by wide winding staircases and at the peak of the building is a magical treehouse. Read our full review and see our top five recommended Biotop buys here.

T

Taiki & Noah: The Insta It Couple

This adorable model couple has been inseparable since Noah moved from Seoul to Tokyo in 2015. You’ll spot them posing together in fashion shoots, as a DJ duo around town, and at all of Tokyo’s top fashion events. Follow them on Instagram at @taiki_jp and @noah_bbb

U

UZU Eye Opening Liner

A spin-off from Flowfushi cosmetics, UZU beauty brand turns eyelids into rainbows with its 14-shade Eye Opening Liner. The reinvented liquid eyeliner delivers a waterproof finish with easy removal and super chic packaging. Keep your eyes peeled for their new-look mascara line expected to drop in November. ¥1,500, www.uz.team/jp/eyeopeningliner



V

Vogues Fashion’s Night Out

The biggest night of the year for fashionistas to dress their best and hit the shops, Vogues Fashion’s Night Out takes over Omotesando, Harajuku and Aoyama on September 14. Expect exclusive parties, free gifts, special offers and live performances at participating stores and venues. Find full details at www.vogue.co.jp/fno/2019/tokyo

W

Western Boots

This style rode back into town at the end of last year but still shows no sign of disappearing into the sunset. The latest cowboys and cowgirls have a darker disposition favoring cool black boots (ankle, mid-length or knee-high), buckle fastenings and a high Cuban heel. We’ve got our eye on Toga’s Pulla ankle Western boots (¥72,000, hyperurl.co/TWtoga) and One Spo’s short Western boots in black (¥13,824, hyperurl.co/TWonespo).



X

X-Girl

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, this cult streetwear brand co-founded by musician Kim Gordon continues to offer cool and comfortable fashion to new generations of “xgirls.” Riding the ongoing Nineties revival and keeping up its eclectic collaborations, X-girl recently dropped an out-of-this-world NASA collection. hyperurl.co/TWxgirl

Y

Yellow

Another hip and happening hue to add to your Autumn/Winter 2019 wardrobe. From butterscotch outerwear to gorgeous ceylon yellow gowns, the color stood out on runways around the world during the season’s shows. If following the yellow brick road seems too brash, try adding just a dash of yellow gold glow in the form of bags and accessories. We love Il Bisonte’s Casentino wool shoulder bag (¥18,000, www.ilbisonte.jp/new/54192309730) and Gucci’s 1970s-inspired men’s soft leather backpack (hyperurl.co/TWgucci).

Z

Zoff x Tamae Hirokawa

Eyewear brand Zoff has teamed up with contemporary fashion label Somarta’s designer Tamae Hirokawa to produce a special limited collection. The frames are inspired by Somarta’s iconic “skin” series with a “skin and bone” concept combining an etched metal framework with plastic. Available at selected Zoff stores from September 13. ¥28,000, www.zoff.co.jp/shop/t/t1576/

Illustrations by Rose Vittayaset