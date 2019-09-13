The Secret to Yakiniku X’s Success

What is the secret to good yakiniku grilled meat? Some might say “the freshest ingredients.” Others “the perfect grilling method.” As for Yakiniku X (Ten), they became one of the most popular yakiniku restaurants in Tokyo by believing that there is still a lot that we can learn about grilling meat and combining their passion for the craft with just the right surroundings.

First opening their doors on March 25 in Nishi-Azabu, the secret to Yakiniku X’s popularity can be divided into four categories:

1. Bringing out all the best qualities of real Japanese wagyu beef.

2. The pursuit of the best grilling method possible.

3. The pairing of beef and wine.

4. The use of private rooms to create the perfect atmosphere.

With all of that, Yakiniku X’s success seems more like an inevitability.

