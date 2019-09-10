Photographer Kentaro Fukuda Captures the Richness of Life

Water is the source of all life. As the rain nourishes the forest, the water becomes rich in nutrients and becomes a river. Then, as it reaches the ocean, it helps nurture all forms of life in a never-ending dance of nature that connects us all. Those are the main themes of Kentaro Fukuda’s upcoming photo exhibition Izumi no Mori (“Spring’s Forest.”)

Fukuda has been photographing “life” in all its forms for the last 15 years, many of which he dedicated to previous Izumi no Mori projects, which first started with the 2012 exhibition at the Fujifilm Photo Salon. This year, the exhibit will take place at Nine Gallery in Kita Aoyama from September 24 to October 6.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).