Noritaka Tatehana Has a Real Nose for Art

According to a 2011 report, international star Lady Gaga owns 14 pairs of shoes by Noritaka Tatehana, a Japanese designer known for his intricate work and incredible attention to details. But Tatehana is more than just a shoe designer. He is a versatile artist working in various mediums, the bulk of which will be on display during the upcoming WOODCUTS exhibition.

Taking place between September 7 and October 12 at Kosaku Kanechika (Terrada Art Complex 5F, Shinagawa), the exhibition will showcase more than 80 works by Tatehana, many of which are based on Genjiko: an old Japanese game within Kodo, the art of enjoying incense. During Genjiko, players smell containers of incense to determine which ones contain the same fragrance, marking their choice using characters consisting of special patterns of vertical and horizontal lines. Tatehana took inspiration from these patterns to create 52 breathtaking works of art that connect Japan’s past to its future.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).