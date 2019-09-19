Koomi Kim’s British “Exit” Exhibition Comes to Aoyama

Photographer Koomi Kim has long been fascinated with British culture, and she expressed her love for the country the only way she knew how: by immortalizing it on film. In the 15 years she has photographed people from all walks of life, capturing their essence in pictures that straddle the border between fantasy and reality. And now, Koomi Kim is bringing all those photos to a special Tokyo exhibition.

“Exit” will take place from September 7 to September 23 at the BRITISH MADE Aoyama store. Based on the concept of “Stories of British Life,” the exhibit aims to capture the stories behind the everyday lives of people who call the UK their home. On September 14, Koomi Kim herself will hold an autograph session at BRITISH MADE for fans who’ve purchased her photo-book.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).