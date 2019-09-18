Be Enthralled by the Mystery of Tottori Kagura Without Leaving Tokyo

Dive deep into traditional Japanese theater from Tottori in the heart of the capital. For two days only, Tokyoites can immerse themselves in the art of Tottori kagura — usually never seen outside the prefecture — while enjoying Tottori-sourced tidbits and sake.

What is Kagura?

Kagura is a sacred dance and music ritual dedicated to Japanese Shinto gods. It was once performed by Shinto priests at festivals to pray for good harvests and ward off evil. These days, kagura is performed by ordinary people with a desire to share this traditional form of storytelling with others.

What is Tottori Kagura?

There are over 130 kagura groups (known as sha-chu) across Japan and Tottori is home to three of them. Each region has its own take on the stories, as well as its own choreography, music and costumes. Tottori kagura, in particular, is known for remaining relatively unchanged since the late Edo period, meaning performances are very similar to what people would have witnessed over 200 years ago.

About the Event

You’ll be whisked away into a different time and place for two hours at this exclusive Tottori-themed event. A condensed version of a traditional kagura performance will be performed on stage in three acts. Each performance is 20 minutes and between shows, guests can ask actors questions about the art, their costumes and take photos together. Guests may also try on the costumes — which weigh several kilos and can cost hundreds of thousands of yen — to better understand how technically difficult each movement can be. The event is casual, so guests can enjoy watching kagura while dining on local Tottori specialties and sipping on regional sake.

Where: Tottori Antenna shop in Shimbashi (map)

When: Sat, Oct 12, 1pm-3pm | Sat, Oct 12, 6pm-8pm | Sun, Oct 13, 1:30pm-3:30pm

How Much: Advance ¥1,500 (Pre-purchase ticket link coming soon) | Door ¥2,000

*Ticket price includes: Tottori-themed hors-d’oeuvres, drinks and a kagura performance in three parts.