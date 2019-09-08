8 Things To Do in Akasaka This Week: September 30–October 6

Escaping most Tokyo guidebooks, Akasaka is an upscale neighborhood with deep historic roots. This upcoming week this home to shrines and temples, fine dining and boutique stores alike, also hosts several events, exhibitions and cultural experiences.
Hie Shrine
Originally located inside the grounds of Edo Castle, this shrine was frequented by Shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa, the founder of the last shogunate of Japan. The enshrined deity was said to be a protector of Edo (the old name for Tokyo) and especially after relocating outside the castle walls, became a significant place of worship for the people of the city.
Tea Ceremony at Suntory Museum of Art
Suntory Art Museum invites guests on October 3 to experience a traditional tea ceremony in a quiet oasis. Enjoy matcha green tea and seasonal Japanese sweets inside the beautiful Genchoan Tea Ceremony Room.
Photo courtesy of World Rugby
Rugby World Cup – Wales vs Fiji
St. David’s Society Japan is a non-profit friendship society for the Welsh, those with Welsh ancestry or simply any nationalities with an interest in Wales. As the Rugby World Cup takes over the country, Welsh fans are invited to come together to cheer as their favorite team take on Fiji on October 9.
Masana Jewelry Pop-up Shop
Based on the concept of iki, which refers to the uniquely chic and stylish aesthetic of the Japanese, Masana jewelry holds a pop-up shop at the New Jewelry Limited Store, found inside Isetan Salone at Tokyo Midtown. Meet the designers on October 6.
25th Wine and Whisky Fall Auction
Hosted by Kaigai Fine Wine Asia, the first wine auction house in Japan, this curated sale on October 6 at ANA InterContinental Tokyo showcases collectibles from legendary producers including Domaine Romanée-Conti, Henri Jayer, Jacky Truchot and Armand Rousseau.
Alessio Menconi Tokyo Part 2
One of Italy’s most prominent guitar players, Alessia Menconi, returns to Japan for a special comeback tour. From Genoa, Menconi is a multiple award-winning musician with a career spanning over 30 years. On October 3 the jazz guitar instructor at the Conservatory of Music Paganini in Genoa performs at Virtuoso Akasaka.
Kunihiko Yazawa: hi fu mi
Last year Yazawa marked the 25th year of his career, and his latest body of work not only displays his distinctive aesthetic and use of color, but also reflects an increasingly free and playful approach to the subject matter and the sheer joy of the creative process. This exhibition at 9201 Gallery is only open on select Saturdays, with the next chance to see Yazawa’s work on October 5.
Virtual Bauhaus
Dive right into Bauhaus! This virtual reality immersion at Goethe-Institut Tokyo transports you to one of the headquarters of the famous art school, the iconic Bauhaus building in Dessau, Germany.
Feature image by Lukasz Palka, co-founder of EYExplore, www.eyexplore.com
View Comments