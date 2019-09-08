8 Things To Do in Akasaka This Week: September 30–October 6

Escaping most Tokyo guidebooks, Akasaka is an upscale neighborhood with deep historic roots. This upcoming week this home to shrines and temples, fine dining and boutique stores alike, also hosts several events, exhibitions and cultural experiences.

Originally located inside the grounds of Edo Castle, this shrine was frequented by Shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa, the founder of the last shogunate of Japan. The enshrined deity was said to be a protector of Edo (the old name for Tokyo) and especially after relocating outside the castle walls, became a significant place of worship for the people of the city.

Suntory Art Museum invites guests on October 3 to experience a traditional tea ceremony in a quiet oasis. Enjoy matcha green tea and seasonal Japanese sweets inside the beautiful Genchoan Tea Ceremony Room.

Photo courtesy of World Rugby

St. David’s Society Japan is a non-profit friendship society for the Welsh, those with Welsh ancestry or simply any nationalities with an interest in Wales. As the Rugby World Cup takes over the country, Welsh fans are invited to come together to cheer as their favorite team take on Fiji on October 9.

Based on the concept of iki, which refers to the uniquely chic and stylish aesthetic of the Japanese, Masana jewelry holds a pop-up shop at the New Jewelry Limited Store, found inside Isetan Salone at Tokyo Midtown. Meet the designers on October 6. 25th Wine and Whisky Fall Auction Hosted by Kaigai Fine Wine Asia, the first wine auction house in Japan, this curated sale on October 6 at ANA InterContinental Tokyo showcases collectibles from legendary producers including Domaine Romanée-Conti, Henri Jayer, Jacky Truchot and Armand Rousseau. Alessio Menconi Tokyo Part 2 One of Italy’s most prominent guitar players, Alessia Menconi, returns to Japan for a special comeback tour. From Genoa, Menconi is a multiple award-winning musician with a career spanning over 30 years. On October 3 the jazz guitar instructor at the Conservatory of Music Paganini in Genoa performs at Virtuoso Akasaka.