12 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 6–8

Tokyo’s boutique stores are displaying pumpkin, acorn and other autumn-themed decor, and Halloween celebrations start at Tokyo Disney on September 10. That doesn’t mean you can’t bask in the final vestiges of summer in Tokyo this weekend with a wide range of events from matsuri festivals to beer gardens to outdoor concerts.

Home-grown hero Yoshihide Muroya looks to recapture the title in front 100,000 fans in Chiba as top athletes compete in the FMX Division in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. The People by Kishin – The Last Show The final installment of legendary photographer Kishin Shinoyama’s seven-year traveling “Photo Power” exhibition series at AaMo Gallery at Tokyo Dome City features iconic shots of famous faces such as John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Shimokitazawa Hachiman Shrine Festival 2019 One of Tokyo’s liveliest areas, bursting with both youth and tradition, holds a vibrant annual summer matsuri complete with all the essentials, from tasty food stalls and colorful yukata to taiko drumming and goldfish scooping attractions.

In this exhibition, HULS Gallery Tokyo in Akasaka showcases various tableware which features Shinji Terauchi’s throwing works, such as cups and servers for sake and tea.

Enjoy the warm atmosphere of nature at this organic lifestyle festival for all the family at Saitama Shintoshin offering eclectic live musical performances.