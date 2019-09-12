12 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 6–8

Tokyo’s boutique stores are displaying pumpkin, acorn and other autumn-themed decor, and Halloween celebrations start at Tokyo Disney on September 10. That doesn’t mean you can’t bask in the final vestiges of summer in Tokyo this weekend with a wide range of events from matsuri festivals to beer gardens to outdoor concerts.
Red Bull Air Race World Championship: Chiba 2019
Home-grown hero Yoshihide Muroya looks to recapture the title in front 100,000 fans in Chiba as top athletes compete in the FMX Division in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship.
The People by Kishin – The Last Show
The final installment of legendary photographer Kishin Shinoyama’s seven-year traveling “Photo Power” exhibition series at AaMo Gallery at Tokyo Dome City features iconic shots of famous faces such as John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
Shimokitazawa Hachiman Shrine Festival 2019
Ayaka Horiuchi: In the Bat of an Eye
In this solo exhibition at UltraSuperNew Gallery in Jingumae, Ayaka Horiuchi displays a photo series shot entirely on film that focuses on everyday life simplicities, moments that vanish in the bat of an eye.
Hi Beer Garden 2019
Japan’s largest beer garden takes over Hibiya Park for an eight-day spree of fine beer drinking. There will be around 80 kinds of beer and a variety of live entertainment from bands to dance performances.
Nerd Nite #36: Cyber Space
Every month Nerd Nite organizers gather three smart speakers and a curious crowd at Tiny Peace Kitchen in Nagatacho. Speakers at the September edition share visions of the future through cyberpunk art, creating programming languages for education and the basics of rocket engines.
Claudia Peña Salinas x THE CLUB: “Atlpan”
THE CLUB gallery at Ginza Six introduces the first solo exhibition of Mexican born multi-disciplinary artist Claudia Peña Salinas in Japan. Her works are inspired by Mexican landscape, indigenous ideas, and mythology.
Special Opera Screenings at NNTT: “Der Ring des Nibelungen”
Throwing Works of Shinji Terauchi, Riso Porcelain, Arita Exhibition
In this exhibition, HULS Gallery Tokyo in Akasaka showcases various tableware which features Shinji Terauchi’s throwing works, such as cups and servers for sake and tea.
Acoustic Village 2019
Enjoy the warm atmosphere of nature at this organic lifestyle festival for all the family at Saitama Shintoshin offering eclectic live musical performances.
DCappella
Enjoy the magic of Disney music performed in beautiful vocal only arrangements by seven-member a capella group DCappella at Tokyo Theatre Orb at Shibuya Hikarie.
Vaughn Spann: Scorched Earth and The Weeping Sun
American artist Vaughn Spann devotes his practice to abstraction and figuration as an investigation into space, time and memory. His paintings, symbolically reflecting his encounters with diverse people and places, are on exhibit at Kaikai Kiki Gallery in Motoazabu.
