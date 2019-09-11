11 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 27–30

Autumn has officially arrived in Tokyo which means no more short sleeves even thought it’s 28 degrees outside. It’s time to start shopping for that Halloween costume and planning your autumn foliage trip. You can still hang on to the last vestiges of summer with matsuri festivals, mushroom fairs and food festivals happening this weekend in Tokyo.
Fukuro Matsuri and Tokyo Yosakoi 2019
Taiko drumming, traditional dances, musical performances, yosakoi teams, mikoshi parades and street vendors – this festival in Ikebukuro has everything.
Nagauta Shamisen Concert
Experience the sophistication of the Edo Era at this performance by Japan’s top Nagauta shamisen musicians on September 28.
Marco Angelo: Stay Hooded Japan Tour 2019
The award-winning virtuoso guitarist from Vicenza, Italy and nicknamed the “Hooded Guitar” for his mysterious cowled appearance plays a string of dates in Tokyo.
Bartender Jeff Bell at Andaz Tokyo
Jeff Bell’s famed speakeasy PDT – New York is among the top 100 bars in the world. During his visit to Tokyo he will demonstrate his signature cocktails while also creating new drinks focusing on the philosophy of seasonal fruit and tea.
The Plant Society Pop-Up
The Plant Society makes CIBI Tokyo their pop-up home. Much like their Melbourne flagship, the Tokyo outpost strives to be a destination where plants are celebrated and curated with a considered eye.
11th Annual Mushroom Fair
The Tokyo Mushroom Society hosts this free annual festival at Shimin Gallery at Parthenon Tama where guests are invited to learn about wild mushrooms and develop a scientific interest in mycology.
Hiroaki Kano: Exploding Maria
When Hiroaki Kano studied 15th-century Italian painter Francesco del Cossa’s piece “The Annunciation,” he said that the gesture of Archangel Gabriel seemed to be pushing a button and triggering the Virgin Mary. His exhibition at Gallery Hirota Fine Art starts September 27.
Kawaii Masquerade Halloween
Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony in Ginza
Get in the autumn mood by attending a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in the heart of the luxury district of Ginza.
Japan Korea Exchange Festival
Also known as the Nikkan Koryu Matsuri, the event mixes Japanese and Korean culture, encouraging cultural exchange through performances, demonstrations, talks and booths.
Namaste India – Indian Festival 2019
Namaste Indian returns to Yoyogi Park for its 27th annual festival, bringing the colorful sights, sounds and flavors of India to the heart of Tokyo.
View Comments