Wheel around Fukuoka’s Beautiful Shika Island

What better way to explore a city and its surroundings than by bike? Hop on one of Shikashima Cycle’s high-quality bikes and head out on an adventure. Located on an island off Fukuoka City’s coast, it’s the perfect place to explore beaches, shrines, and other sights in the area. If you need a pit stop, the shop’s cafe offers lunch and snacks. Helmet and bicycles for children (140cm and over) are available.