Wheel around Fukuoka’s Beautiful Shika Island

Take a bicycle ride around Shikashima island at Fukuoka

What better way to explore a city and its surroundings than by bike? Hop on one of Shikashima Cycle’s high-quality bikes and head out on an adventure. Located on an island off Fukuoka City’s coast, it’s the perfect place to explore beaches, shrines, and other sights in the area. If you need a pit stop, the shop’s cafe offers lunch and snacks. Helmet and bicycles for children (140cm and over) are available.

Details

How Much: from ¥2,500 for 3 hours

Address: 417-1 Shikanoshima, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

Website: shikashima-cycle.fun/en   

Tel: 050 3459 2956

You Might Also Like

