TW ScreenCap: 6 Things to Watch in August

We love movies here at TW. We’re avid Netflix consumers and theatergoers and even dabble in some celebrity gossip every once in a while between tasks. As July comes to end and downpours follow us into August, we thought it would be wise to provide you with some options to stay inside, whether you love a good tear-jerker or action-packed thriller.

New Releases

The Lion King

Considered by many the best animated Disney classic, the Mouse House announced the production of a live-action remake in 2016 after the roaring success of The Jungle Book. Also directed by John Favreau, The Lion King stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala, loaning their powerful voices to Hans Zimmer, who returns to compose the movie’s iconic soundtrack once again. We’re not crying, you are.

BONUS: Listen to Queen B’s artistic rendition of contemporary Africa in the shape of a beautiful companion album.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

This summer, we’re not only revisiting nostalgic ’90s titles. Our favorite actors and first celebrity crushes are making it back to the big screen, and we’re here for it. In this tale taking place at the end of 1960s in sunny Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt revisit the last years of the Golden Age of Hollywood alongside Margot Robbie. Directed by Quintin Tarantino –and therefore not suitable for the faint of hearts – this movie showcases talent from all angles, from casting America’s brightest actors as losers to prove their endless range, to Tarantino’s raw writing and cinematography. This might just be his last movie, so catch him on the big screen while you can.

Angel Face

Marion Cotillard stars in this heartbreaking drama. After meeting the man of her dreams during yet another night of debauchery, a mother abandons her 8-year old child. This is a story about broken parents, and a child who needs to grow up too soon to confront her mother and her alcoholic tendencies to get her back. This film is slow, and a lot of the psychology of the characters is left unexplored, but it takes you infinitely closer to a dysfunctional situation and dives into the vices of the saddened mother and lovely child.

Streaming

Queer Eye

Sometimes you just need to cry it out. While we’re still waiting for their Japan special, season 4 will do for now. Bringing us eight new heroes who’s lives will be forever changed, it’s definitely enough to binge over the weekend between household tasks. It’s impossible not to fall in love with their energy and liveliness. This season, the guys travel to Missouri but some episodes take place in Illinois and Kansas. As per ritual, heroes are encouraged to overcome their fears and gain confidence in themselves, because the world needs a little bit of positivity right now.

The Garden of Words

Makoto Shinkai’s latest film has had us yearning for a bittersweet ending. While You Name brought him more fame than any of his previous films, The Garden of Words is a story that is more delicately told. We thought it was fitting to at least fit one title in this list that reflected the weather. Yes, you’ll need tissues for this one as well.

Easy

This anthology series dives for a brief 30 minutes into the lives of diverse Chicago. Covering everything from love and sex, to technology and culture, nothing is left to the imagination, and nothing is sugar-coated. If you’re one to love slice-of-life TV, this one’s for you. The best part of this series? The dialogue: much like they would in real life, it’s not about two actors throwing each other lines, but rather two characters reacting to what is being said in a surprisingly organic way.