The ASICS Happi Coat: Put a Japanese Twist on Your Rugby Fan Gear

ASICS has revealed an original Rugby Happi series that is set to unite Japanese culture with the sport. Happi are traditional Japanese jackets featuring wide, straight arms and an unbottoned front. These days, they are usually donned at festivals but can also be worn casually for those who want to incorporate the look into their daily wardrobe.

Launching this month, the ASICS happi coat is exclusively available in Japan and comes in two designs: Springboks and Wallabies. For rugby fans, the coat is not only the perfect souvenir of your time at the 2019 games in Japan, but also makes for spirited fan wear while cheering on your favorite team. It comes in three different sizes (small, medium and large) and is available for ¥4,900 (excl. tax) from several ASICS stores – see the full list on the opposite page.

For those shopping in Tokyo, we recommend heading to the ASICS Harajuku flagship store, one of the brand’s largest stores in Japan. While there, also look out for the brand’s excellent quality Australian and South African replica team jerseys. Proudly wear the golden Aussie jersey that uses the same design and material as the national team’s shirts. The Springboks replica jersey boasts a nostalgic olive green, based on the colors from the team’s 1995 World Cup win.

Of course it’s no surprise that these original items come courtesy of ASICS as the company has long been on the forefront of developing unique products and services. With a history stretching back to 1949, ASICS was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka and has always placed high importance on technical advancement and athletic performance. The company also opened the Research Institute of Sports Science in Kobe, where scientists, athletes and coaches all work together to analyze human motion and develop hi-tech shoes, apparel and equipment.

Now based in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide, ASICS is not only a sports brand but is also dedicated to social contribution with programs such as youth development. Focusing on three main areas of business, including Athletic Sports, Sports Lifestyle and Health and Comfort, ASICS has got you covered in all areas of sporty attire. All that’s left to decide is what to wear with your happi.

WHERE TO BUY YOUR ASICS KIT:

ASICS HARAJUKU FLAGSHIP

Jingumae Tower Building 1F, 1-5-8 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

MAP: asics.tv/2LEpCmj

ASICS RUN TOKYO MARUNOUCHI

Mitsubishi Building, 2-5-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

MAP: asics.tv/2K9RNqi

ODAKYU HALC ASICS SHOP SHINJUKU

Odakyu Halc 2F, 1-1-3 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

MAP: asics.tv/2YjvX8F

ASICS STATION SHINAGAWA

3-26-26 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

MAP: asics.tv/2Zcf0yj

ASICS OSAKA SHINSAIBASHI

Shinsaibashi Kawachi Building, 1-8-1 Shinsaibashi Suji, Chuo-ku, Osaka

MAP: asics.tv/2SDfmvi

ASICS STORE KOBE

6-6-3 Kano-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe

MAP: asics.tv/2YfSvat

For more information about ASICS and a full list of stores, go to www.asics.com

Sponsored Post