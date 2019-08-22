Lexus Meets Dassai And You Can Join In

The Lexus brand is synonymous with luxury all around the world. But it’s a kind of luxury that most of us will never experience. That’s where LEXUS MEETS… comes in. Located in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, it’s a boutique, café, and showroom where you can get close and personal to the Lexus brand. And between August 10 and September 30, it’s also the place where you’ll be able to enjoy original cocktails made with Dassai brand sake.

Dassai is one of the most popular sake brands both in Japan and abroad. Originating deep in the mountains of Yamaguchi Prefecture, it has a light and balanced taste to it, making it popular among sake connoisseurs as well as amateurs just entering into the world of Japanese alcohol. There are actually a lot of similarities between Dassai and the Lexus brand, with both being top-quality products of Japanese craftsmanship characterized by a kind of simple elegance. As such, a collaboration between the two was only a matter of time.

During “Lexus Meets Dassai,” the facility’s “THE SPINDLE” concept café will serve a Citrus Dassai cocktail and a Dassai Peach Sangria, as well as an assortment of delicious dishes that will pair wonderfully with the drinks.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).