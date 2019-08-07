Founded in 1891, well-known Japanese dairy brand Koiwai Farm is Japan’s largest private production farm, with the grounds equaling double the size of Haneda Airport. Aside from its prolific work as a forestry and livestock farm, the grounds offer a variety of events on the range, including farm restaurants, crafts, horseback riding and butter-making classes.

From April to November, visitors can tour the backyard and factory, which produces the local lye and dairy. As the leaves turn with the autumn season, the farm will transport you back to a more picturesque era through its traditional wooden architecture and Japan’s oldest brick silos.

From December to January, a variety of snow and light illumination events will be held, turning the grounds into a silver winter wonderland. From February, the largest pop-up restaurant in Japan, as well as Igloo’s BBQ, open up in the snowy backdrop.